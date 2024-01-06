One arrested after stabbing at Bartlett House Annex

Jan. 5—One man is in custody after a reported stabbing in the early morning hours of Jan. 4 at the Bartlett House Annex on West Run Road in Morgantown.

Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the scene after a male victim at the hospital told the staff he had been stabbed at that location.

The investigation was turned over to the Sheriff's Office Detective Division who identified the suspect as Timothy David Deal, 57, who lived in an apartment at the Bartlett House Annex, according to the criminal complaint.

During an interview with Deal, Detective Jonathan Friend reported the suspect was shown a photo of the victim and stated, "he knew him, but had no recollection of the incident."

After reviewing video surveillance footage, detectives determined Deal was the individual who attacked the victim.

Friend stated in the complaint that Deal was "still wearing the same clothes as he was wearing at the time of the incident."

According to the complaint, the video shows Deal coming at the victim "with a large blade in his right hand " while backing the victim into a corner outside the facility.

Deal is seen in the video slashing at the victim multiple times while the victim is holding a plastic trash bag between himself and Deal, Friend reported.

The video showed Deal then walks away and the victim "limps out from the corner with blood pooling from his left leg."

The victim was able to call 911 and was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Deal is being charged with one count of malicious assault for stabbing the victim in the leg with a knife.

He was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Thursday and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. Bond is set at $50, 000.

