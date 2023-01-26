One arrested after stabbing in Gunbarrel

Jan. 25—The Boulder County Sheriff's Office arrested one man in connection with a stabbing and a series of other incidents in Gunbarrel on Wednesday morning.

Michael Chunn, 27, of Gunbarrel, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree motor-vehicle theft and attempted third-degree assault.

According to a Boulder County sheriff's release, Chunn is believed to have stabbed a 34-year-old man walking his dog near White Rock Circle at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

He then reportedly tried to assault another man walking his dog before fleeing the area in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators believe Chunn and the victims did not know each other, and that the attacks were "unprovoked."

The stabbing victim suffered a wound to his chest, but officials say he was transported to the hospital and the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Chunn is also accused of being in a hit-and-run crash at some point in the morning.

According to the release, police had received several welfare calls about Chunn walking into traffic Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, but Chunn declined assistance both times he was found.

Chunn was arrested Wednesday in Denver.

He is being held at the Boulder County Jail pending a bond hearing. His booking photo is not yet being released due to the ongoing investigation.

Chunn has prior convictions for theft, assault, identity theft and criminal possession of documents according to court records.