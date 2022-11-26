One arrested in Sunday night drug bust in Lone Oak

Nov. 26—A Lone Oak man remained in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center on Tuesday evening after being arrested by law enforcement agencies conducting a drug raid at his residence.

Jason Cole Thornton was being held in lieu of a total of $208,000 bond in connection with the incident.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office announced that at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday, officers with the Sheriff's Office and the Lone Oak Police Department served a narcotics search warrant in the 300 block of McBride Street in Lone Oak.

The warrant resulted in the alleged seizure of U.S. currency, marijuana, 500 grams of mushrooms, more than 4 grams of THC and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including paraphernalia commonly used to package narcotics for resale.

Horton was charged with one count each of possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 2) of 400 grams or more; and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 2) of between 4 and 400 grams.