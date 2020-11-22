One arrested, three still at large in a South Beach fatal attack of a North Miami man

David J. Neal
·2 min read

The South Beach attack that ended with a North Miami man stabbed to death in Saturday’s first hours was about respect, Miami Beach police say they were told by the one person arrested.

Whether or not that’s the reason, what’s certain: North Miami resident Valerie Garcon died on Seventh Street in Miami Beach around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Garcon was 30.

Baltimore’s Keyon Wilds, an arrest report says, confessed to being part of the four-on-two attack that killed Garcon and left another man with cuts and a large hematoma. He’s charged with felony battery and being an accessory after the fact.

The women who the report says Wilds identified as relatives Infinity Wilds and Khadija Robinson and another man who he said the women called “E” remain at large.

As for what brought on the attack that witnesses say involved fists, a glass bottle and what the living victim described as an “unknown soiled object,” Wilds said there were “issues stemming from the victims apparently having disrespected Ms. Wilds and Ms. Robinson.”

An armed robbery at 10th Street and Collins Avenue interrupted the investigation of this incident at Seventh Street and Collins Avenue, police said. A Miami man was arrested and charged with that crime.

Video tracked the violent quartet

The call that brought Miami Beach police to Seventh Street and Collins Avenue said the man had “visible trauma to his back and chest area.” Witnesses described Garcon stumbling into the street “bleeding profusely” then falling in the street.

A resident near the intersection heard increasingly loud voices and saw a broken glass bottle used in the attack. Surveillance video of the area, the report says, spotted the foursome heading into the Beacon Hotel at Seventh Street and Ocean Drive, where Wilds had a room.

Police stopped Wilds after he left the hotel later Saturday morning. His hotel room, the report says, had blood on the bed sheets, the towels and on the red dress worn by one of the women.

