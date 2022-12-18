One arrested in Thursday night chase, crash

Dec. 17—A Wills Point man was in jail on Friday after being charged with multiple counts in connection with a Thursday night high-speed pursuit in southern Hunt County that reportedly led to damage to another vehicle and several mailboxes.

Adonnis Jay Willis, 35, was also being held on a motion to revoke his probation on a family violence charge, according to authorities.

Willis was being held at the county jail in lieu of $149,000 bond, according to a statement released Friday morning by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office. The incident allegedly began as a deputy was initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle Willis was driving at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the statement.

Willis allegedly refused to stop, and the pursuit began as the vehicles reached speeds of more than 90 mph down Rabbit Cove Road in West Tawakoni, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Willis eventually crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Mays Lane and Rabbit Cove Road, but he was able to leave the automobile and attempted to flee on foot before he was apprehended. He was taken to Hunt Regional Hospital in Quinlan, where he was treated for minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

As a result of the wreck "an unoccupied parked vehicle and several mailboxes were damaged." It was later determined the vehicle Willis was driving had been stolen from an address in West Tawakoni, the Sheriff's Office alleges.

Willis had been convicted in January on a charge of family violence and was placed on 10 years probation. A warrant was issued in May for his arrest for an alleged probation violation. His bond total includes $100,000 on the warrant and an additional $49,000 on one count each of evading arrest, resisting arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, which stem from Thursday night's incident.

Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said he is grateful the incident resulted in only minor injuries to Willis. "Pursuits are dangerous for suspects, law enforcement, and unsuspecting citizens. We owe the public we serve to be as cautious as possible during these pursuits, but we also realize the community expects criminal behavior is held accountable," he added.