One arrested after TPD announces largest fentanyl bust in department’s history

A man is in custody after Tulsa police say they have nabbed their largest fentanyl bust in the department’s history.

Officers with the Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant earlier this month at a home near 1st and Rockford. Inside, officers found 11 pounds of fentanyl, several pounds of meth, several pounds of heroin, guns, and $7,000 in cash.

A lethal dose of fentanyl is .002 grams. The recovered drugs is enough for 2.5 million lethal doses.

Raul Plata-Cibrian was taken into custody. He faces multiple charges including three counts of aggravated trafficking of controlled drugs and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

This is a developing story.



