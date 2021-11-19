One arrested, two sought in fatal Lake Park shooting

Nov. 18—LAKE PARK — One suspect was arrested Tuesday and two more are being sought in a fatal October shooting in Lake Park, authorities said.

Deputies were called to a motel on Lakes Boulevard Oct. 28 on a report of gunfire, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. They found Alpha Jackson, 43, of Madison, Fla., dead inside one of the motel rooms, the statement said.

An autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation showed Jackson died of a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

Three suspects were identified, and Terri Gary, 39, of Valdosta was jailed on for murder party to the crime Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities are searching for two more suspects, the sheriff's office said:

— Cordell Sutton, a 35-year-old Black male, 5'11" tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, charged with murder;

— Brittany Reaves, a 29-year-old Black female, 5'1" tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, charged with murder party to the crime.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sutton and/or Reaves to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the sheriff's office at (229) 671-2950 or call 911.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.