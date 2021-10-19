One arrested, two suspects at large in Garland kidnapping off of Northwest Highway

Garland police are searching for two women out of three who were involved in a kidnapping on Sunday in the 1800 block of Northwest Highway.

Three female suspects in a black Jeep Renegade kidnapped an infant at a motel around 12:20 a.m., according to police. Video surveillance shows the mother of the infant running after the kidnappers and pulling the front license plate off the vehicle before it drives away.

Public information officer Pedro Barineau said police were able to use the license plate number to identify the vehicle used in the kidnapping. One suspect, 34-year-old Lashonda Price, was arrested Tuesday after police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found the infant in the car along with an 11-year-old child.

The infant was reunited with his mother and Price was taken to the Dallas County Jail with a bond set at $20,000, Barineau said.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Romeisha Brown, 28, one of the suspects in the kidnapping. The third suspect has not been identified as of Tuesday evening.

Investigators believe the kidnapping is an isolated-target incident and that the suspects knew the victim, Barineau said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown or the third suspect in the kidnapping are asked to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.