One arrested, two wanted in murder investigation

Feb. 13—ROWLAND — Xavier Davis of Rowland was taken into custody Sunday by Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators.

Davis is charged with the felony offenses of accessory after the fact and concealing or failure to report a death, according to a media release from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

The charges are in connection to the death of Timothy O. Jacobs of Pembroke. On Feb. 1, Jacobs' body was found in a car in a field in the area of Hornet Road and Meadow Road, just outside the city of Lumberton.

Davis was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond. Investigators continue to seek two other suspects in relation to the death of Jacobs.

Clonze McDuffie of Rowland is charged and wanted for the felony offenses of accessory after the fact and altering criminal evidence.

A 16-year-old juvenile is charged and wanted for first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and concealing or failure to report a death.

"Anyone who is caught assisting the suspects in any way or harboring the wanted suspects with avoiding apprehension will be charged," said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins in a separate media release.

"Currently state law prohibits me from releasing any descriptive details of this dangerous 16-year-old juvenile in this case which I find disturbing especially in instances such as this. I have spoken with Senator Danny Britt and expressed my concerns with this issue. We simply ask that these guys surrender before anyone else gets hurt," said Wilkins.