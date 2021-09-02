One AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) insider upped their stake by 5.9% in the previous year

Looking at AstroNova, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALOT ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

AstroNova Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Mitchell Quain bought US$55k worth of shares at a price of US$13.92 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$15.74), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does AstroNova Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that AstroNova insiders own 5.6% of the company, worth about US$6.3m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AstroNova Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that AstroNova insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that AstroNova has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

