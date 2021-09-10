One Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) insider upped their stake by 161% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Asure Software, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASUR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Asure Software Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director William Drew for US$163k worth of shares, at about US$8.15 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$8.58. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Asure Software insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. William Drew was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Asure Software Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.0% of Asure Software shares, worth about US$9.9m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Asure Software Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Asure Software insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Asure Software. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Asure Software (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

