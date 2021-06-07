An Atlanta woman is near death. Her sister accidentally shot her, Miami Beach cops say

Doctors say an Atlanta woman has “no expectancy of survival” after being shot accidentally by her sister in a car entering Miami Beach Sunday evening.

That’s according to an unredacted arrest report for Atlanta resident 24-year-old Taniyria Holt, booked for now on charges of culpable negligence that inflicts personal injury and improper exhibition of firearms.

The victim, according to the unredacted arrest report, is Holt’s 18-year-old sister, Dre’Naya Ponder. She’s on life support. Doctors are waiting for her family to come down from Georgia. If Ponder dies, Holt is likely to be charged with manslaughter.

When announcing the shooting and the shutdown of the Alton Road northbound ramp off the eastbound Julia Tuttle Causeway (Interstate 195) Sunday evening, Miami Beach police said preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was self-inflicted.

But the arrest report released Monday says Holt waived her right to remain silent and admitted accidentally shooting her sister.

She said the four women in the car were recording themselves on cellphones around 8:15 p.m. when Holt, in the 2019 Jaguar’s front passenger seat, was handling a 9mm handgun owned by Ashley Burden, who was sitting directly behind Holt. Police say Holt described herself racking the gun, seeing a live round ejected.

“Thinking the firearm was free of live rounds, Ms. Holt said she went to pass the firearm over to her sister, Ms. Ponder (who was sitting behind the driver), but accidentally shot her,” the report said. “The cellular phone being utilized by Ms. Ponder showed signs of the projectile having penetrated it as said projectile struck Ponder in the facial area, causing her injuries.”

Mayor’s South Beach alcohol restriction tested over Memorial Day weekend

Rapper Wisdom charged in South Beach shooting. Cops release DaBaby after questioning