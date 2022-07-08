One Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) insider upped their stake by 109% in the previous year

Looking at Australian Unity Office Fund's (ASX:AOF ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Australian Unity Office Fund Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Sam Tarascio for AU$156k worth of shares, at about AU$2.40 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$2.17. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Sam Tarascio was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Sam Tarascio bought 69.28k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$2.39. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Australian Unity Office Fund

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Australian Unity Office Fund insiders have about 0.9% of the stock, worth approximately AU$3.2m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Australian Unity Office Fund Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Australian Unity Office Fund insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Australian Unity Office Fund and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

