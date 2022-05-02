One Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) insider upped their stake by 33% in the previous year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Viewing insider transactions for Azure Minerals Limited's (ASX:AZS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Azure Minerals

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Azure Minerals

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Azure Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Azure Minerals insiders own about AU$5.8m worth of shares (which is 5.7% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Azure Minerals Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Azure Minerals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Azure Minerals stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Azure Minerals. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Azure Minerals (3 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

But note: Azure Minerals may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

