One bacon rasher a day increases the risk of dementia, experts warn

Henry Bodkin
·2 min read
Average intake of processed meat in the UK is roughly 25g a day - &#xa0;Moment RF
Eating processed food such as bacon every day could increase the risk of dementia by 44 per cent, according to a study.

A long-term research project has strongly implicated unhealthy dishes such as sausages, kebabs, burgers and nuggets with deteriorating brain health in middle and old age.

The study also found daily consumption of non-processed red meats, such as beef, pork or veal may have a protective effect against dementia.

Leeds University researchers examined data from nearly half a million people in the UK Biobank, allowing them to correlate information about genetics and lifestyle.

The cohort, aged 40 to 69, was followed up over eight years, making the study the first large-scale examination of the link, over time, between specific meats and dementia.

The disease is the leading cause of death in the UK, and affects up to eight per cent of over-60s worldwide.

The Leeds team identified 2,896 cases of dementia after eight years of follow-up from the cohort and calculated that the 44 per cent added risk of developing the condition was linked with consuming 25g of processed meat a day, equivalent to one bacon rasher.

Independent experts urged caution in attributing risk so precisely, but said the overall findings pointed to a general increase of risk from processed meats.

The analysis also suggested people who ate 50g of non-processed red meat a day were 19 per cent less likely to develop dementia.

Average intake of processed meat in the UK is roughly 25g a day, and about 30g a day for non-processed meat, according to national survey data.

Huifeng Zhang, who led the research at Leeds School of Food Science and Nutrition, said: "Worldwide, the prevalence of dementia is increasing and diet as a modifiable factor could play a role.

"Our research adds to the growing body of evidence linking processed meat consumption to increased risk of a range of non-transmissible diseases."

Collected between 2006 and 2010, the data included how often participants consumed different types of meat. It did not specifically assess the impact of a vegetarian or vegan diet on dementia risk, but did include data from people who said they did not eat red meat.

Those who consumed higher amounts of processed meat weremore likely to be male, less educated, smoke, be overweight, eat less fruit and veg, and have higher intakes of energy, protein and fat, including saturated fat.

The researchers adjusted their study to account for these factors.

However, other scientists warned that under 3,000 cases of dementia was a relatively small sample.

Prof Robert Howard, an expert in ageing at University College London, said: "The data wouldn't persuade me to give up my breakfast bacon."

The findings were published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

    Prince William, when he becomes king, will "robustly challenge" advice from his prime ministers in private if he feels it would damage the monarchy, insiders have said. Friends of the Duke of Cambridge have revealed he was concerned the Queen was left with "no choice" but to agree to Boris Johnson's controversial request to prorogue Parliament in 2019. Royal sources also revealed the Duke has grown much closer to his grandmother and the Prince of Wales in recent years, as he has counselled them on how to steer the monarchy through recent crises. The future king is said to be considering a different approach to reigning to his grandmother, whom he sees as assiduously maintaining a position "above politics". However, sources told The Sunday Times the Duke was not happy about the situation the monarchy was put in when Mr Johnson asked the Queen to prorogue parliament at the height of the Brexit debate in 2019. Mr Johnson apologised to the monarch after the move was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court later that year. Sources said the Duke sees his role as king as keeping out of politics but he would offer a "more private, robust challenging of advice" if he feared requests would place the monarchy in jeopardy. The revelations came as it emerged that the Duke, 38, feels his relationship with his grandmother has "greatly improved" in recent years and that they are now "more aligned than ever". He has been a key adviser to the Queen and his father as the Palace has navigated the scandal of the Duke of York's association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein as well as the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as working members of the Royal family. A courtier said: "That has changed the way the Queen sees him and values his input." Friends also described how there had been a "renaissance" in the relationship between the Duke and his father in recent years. "Part of William's evolution is that he has become closer to his father - he sees their similarities," one friend said. The Duke is reportedly determined to heal his strained relationship with his brother, who sources said he will "miss for ever" after the Sussexes moved to America. Palace sources also described how relations between the brothers hit a low point when the Sussexes launched their "Sussex Royal" website without warning in 2019, a move the Duke considered to have "blindsided" the Queen "in an insulting and disrespectful way". Meanwhile, a former private secretary to the Duke revealed that while he is "not someone who loves ceremony", he has no plans to rein in the pageantry of the monarchy when he ascends to the throne. Miguel Head, who worked for the Duke between 2008 and 2018, said: "When he gets the top job he won't do away with it all. He is mindful that the monarchy represents something timeless that's above all of us, and many people like the magic and theatre of it."