One Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) insider reduced their stake by 50% in the previous year

Looking at Bank of America Corporation's (NYSE:BAC ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Bank of America Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Executive Officer & President of Global Corporate and Investment Banking Matthew Koder was not the only time they sold Bank of America shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$7.7m worth of shares at a price of US$35.91 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$34.30. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Matthew Koder ditched 319.80k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$35.37. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Bank of America Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Bank of America. Specifically, Executive Officer & President of Global Corporate and Investment Banking Matthew Koder ditched US$11m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Bank of America insiders own about US$497m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bank of America Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Bank of America has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

