One Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) insider reduced their stake by 50% in the previous year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Looking at Bank of America Corporation's (NYSE:BAC ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Bank of America

Bank of America Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Executive Officer & President of Global Corporate and Investment Banking Matthew Koder was not the only time they sold Bank of America shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$7.7m worth of shares at a price of US$35.91 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$34.30. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Matthew Koder ditched 319.80k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$35.37. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At Bank of America Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Bank of America. Specifically, Executive Officer & President of Global Corporate and Investment Banking Matthew Koder ditched US$11m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Bank of America insiders own about US$497m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bank of America Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Bank of America has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Ken Fisher’s 15 New Purchases/Additions

    In this article, we discuss Ken Fisher’s 15 new purchases/additions. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to Ken Fisher’s 5 New Purchases/Additions. Ken Fisher, the founder, executive chairman and co-chief investment officer of Fisher Asset Management, predicts that the market […]

  • 11 High Growth UK Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at 11 high growth U.K. stocks to buy. For more stocks, head on over to 5 High Growth U.K. Stocks to Buy. The United Kingdom, like the rest of the world, is facing the negative effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation. The invasion […]

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Top-tier products and industry tailwinds could help these stocks quadruple (or more) by the end of the decade.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: This Tech Stock Could Crush the Nasdaq When It Does

    The stock market has cycled between periods of fear and greed throughout history. So it's very likely that a new bull market will come, even if it doesn't seem possible after what's been a tough 18-month stretch.

  • The Single Most Terrifying Number in Berkshire Hathaway's Latest Results

    The one exception to that rule is Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which has consistently released its quarterly and full-year operating results on a Saturday for a long time. This past Saturday, Feb. 25, Berkshire Hathaway announced its much-anticipated fourth-quarter and full-year operating results. While most people were focused on Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders, which contained nuggets of investing wisdom the Oracle of Omaha has mined over the past 80 years, they may have missed a truly worrisome number buried in Berkshire Hathaway's more than 140-page annual report.

  • Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock surged 14% on Feb. 23 after its latest earnings report. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 29, the chipmaker's revenue dropped 21% year over year to $6.05 billion but cleared analysts' expectations by $30 million. For the full year, Nvidia's revenue stayed nearly flat at $26.97 billion as its adjusted EPS declined 25%.

  • How much has India's largest insurer suffered in the Adani fiasco?

    Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud against the Adani group have scorched the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

  • 15 Biggest Airplane Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest airplane manufacturing companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Airplane Manufacturing Companies in the World. When it comes to high technology, the aircraft industry ranks right at the top of the food chain, alongside semiconductor fabrication and […]

  • Top Lithium Stock Albemarle Looks Like a Steal After Another Selloff

    With electric vehicles (EVs) gobbling up shares of new cars sold, the critical resource lithium has been on many investors' minds -- for good reason. With demand through the roof, the high price for this key ingredient in manufacturing batteries has been a sore spot for automakers. Tesla itself has been hinting that it might buy a lithium miner, and reports indicate it could make an offer for tiny Sigma Lithium (which is in preproduction and doesn't generate sales yet) as it looks for ways to keep costs down.

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.

  • 2 Forever Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Growth

    Whereas other investments might keep you up at night, forever stocks are stable enough and dish out enough cash to your account from their dividends that they might even help you to sleep soundly. If a financial terms dictionary provided examples along with its definitions, "forever stock" would list Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) as the first example. The healthcare juggernaut sells everything from coronavirus vaccines to prescription drugs to operating room tools to shampoo and Tylenol, and it's done so profitably each year for decades on end, without fail.

  • Chip Stocks Are Headed Lower and the Worst Is Yet to Come, Says Citi

    Intel and AMD both provided weak outlooks, and Citi analyst Christopher Danely wrote that the chip industry will miss 2023 earnings estimates by at least 10%.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Type of Life Insurance Is 'a Way to Screw People' -- and He's Right

    If you've been shopping for life insurance, you've probably come across whole life policies. Also known as permanent life insurance, this type of policy lasts your entire life and pays your beneficiary when you die. In addition to serving as life insurance, whole life also accumulates cash value.

  • Adani stocks drop and group losses swell to $150 billion as charm-offensive campaign reportedly begins

    The majority of Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s stocks fell on Monday as the company’s investor roadshow tour to appease investors begins in Asia today after a short seller attack.

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Selling in Droves and 1 They Can't Stop Buying

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (née Google), there are two stocks billionaire money managers are dumping and one they're piling into.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia Reported Its Earnings, but This Next Event Might Be a Game Changer

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected earnings and has calmed many investors' fears by showing sequential growth in its gaming segment. During the earnings call, investors were teased numerous times to put Nvidia GTC on their calendars.