One The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) insider upped their stake by 1.7% in the previous year

Looking at The Bank of Princeton's (NASDAQ:BPRN ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Bank of Princeton Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Stephanie Adkins was the biggest sale of Bank of Princeton shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$29.13. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Richard Gillespie bought 2.40k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$29.55. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Bank of Princeton Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Bank of Princeton. In total, Executive VP & Chief Lending Officer Stephanie Adkins dumped US$59k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Bank of Princeton Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Bank of Princeton insiders own about US$43m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Bank of Princeton Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Bank of Princeton shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Bank of Princeton has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

