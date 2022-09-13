One Beale development: Bond sale for Grant Hyatt construction OKed

Corinne S Kennedy, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·2 min read

A Downtown Memphis Commission board gave final approval for a bond sale to help fund the construction of the Grand Hyatt hotel, the third hotel at the One Beale development.

The approval by the Center City Revenue Finance Corporation Tuesday was the final hurdle for the project to overcome to secure the public financing developer Chance Carlisle has said is necessary for the hotel to move forward.

Financing for the luxury hotel, which will serve the Renasant Convention Center, comes through an anticipated $46 million of net economic development bonds issued by CCRFC, $115 million construction loan, $10 million from the city of Memphis, $59 million equity from investors and $10 million in key equity from Hyatt at the opening of the hotel, according to the development group.

More: Memphis is giving One Beale $10 million. How are taxpayers protected?

Related: Downtown Memphis Sheraton could see $226 million expansion, 300 new rooms

The Grand Hyatt plans are the latest for the One Beale development. The 360-plus-key hotel will face the Mississippi River and include&nbsp;fitness and spa amenities, a fine-dining restaurant, a rooftop pool and other outdoor amenities.
The Grand Hyatt plans are the latest for the One Beale development. The 360-plus-key hotel will face the Mississippi River and include fitness and spa amenities, a fine-dining restaurant, a rooftop pool and other outdoor amenities.

Board counsel James McLaren said the deal was one of the most complicated he had ever worked on.

The public offering will be in $100,000 denominations.

Carlisle said the $10 million recently authorized for the project by the city -- transferred to CCRFC and then onto the developer -- is meant, in part, to cushion expected shortfalls in the bond market.

"The market is going to drive what the rates are and as we know the markets have been pretty volatile," McLaren said.

A member of the development team said they expected to close on a construction loan this month. At this time, construction is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2024.

Renderings for the proposed hotel as part of Phase IV at One Beale in Downtown Memphis.
Renderings for the proposed hotel as part of Phase IV at One Beale in Downtown Memphis.

A deal announced earlier this month between the city and the developer allowed the project to move forward without the city committing to backstopping the debt 100%.

Board members approved the bond issuance following questions about financial exposure and the scale of minority investment. Carlisle said the percentage of minority investment has fluctuated for various reasons and declined to name minority investors, saying many had expressed a desire not to be publicly identified.

A 30-year payment-in-lieu-of-tax incentive was previously approved by the board for the project. A 5% tourism development zone surcharge has also been approved for the project.

The full One Beale project, which includes three hotels, meeting space, a luxury apartment complex and dining options on a 5.2-acre campus, has a total estimated development cost of $435 million.

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development and healthcare for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Downtown Memphis Commission OKs financing for One Beale, Grant Hyatt

Recommended Stories

  • Any doubt Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week is gone after hot U.S. inflation data

    Any doubt that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points next week is gone given the hot inflation data, economists said.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surprise investors to the upside as cooling 'on the ground' inflation means the Fed won't hike rates to extremes

    "It seems like everyone that wants to be out of the market is out, and everyone that wants to be tactical is short," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

    While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. From space to real estate, Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water. Investments Over the Years Bezos prim

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • This Cathie Wood Stock Could Double Within 3 Years -- Here's How

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is known for its investments in game-changing growth stocks backed by high-tech companies at the leading edge of science, making Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) a very typical holding. Using a ruthlessly optimized symphony of robotics, genetic engineering, data science, and automated cell culture technologies, the company's approach to providing cell-based manufacturing services is entirely without precedent. The most obvious reason Ginkgo's stock could double before the end of 2025 is that demand for its core services is rising sharply, leading to very rapid revenue growth.

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Stock splits are all the rage in 2022, but it's important to stay focused on the businesses attached to them.

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

    The stock market has been something of a roller coaster in 2022. Unfortunately, unlike on a real roller coaster, the downs in the stock market are a lot less fun for long-term investors than the ups, and we've certainly had plenty of downs so far this year. A falling stock market is often accompanied by job losses.

  • Why Tuesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    The stock market has been a fickle place in 2022, with investor sentiment constantly changing by the day, week, and month. The elevated inflation indicators over the past year or so are the main reason the Federal Reserve has had to raise interest rates so intensely this year, which has roiled markets and led to the worst first half of a year for stocks in about five decades. On Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release more inflation data -- in this case, the change in prices for the month of August -- which could have a big effect on the stock market.

  • From the archives | Dow's 500-point crash: Market pros fear further fall of stocks

    In 1929, experts said they could not understand why stocks were crashing; the economy appeared healthy. In 1987, experts are saying the same thing.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

    You can make that search a bit easier by focusing on industries where there are high barriers to entry, as the companies operating there tend to become premium providers that can help an investor maintain their portfolio's margins. Today we are going to look at four companies that dominate their industries (and also happen to pay reasonable dividends). Most (but not all) of them are real estate investment trusts (REITs) which usually deliver decent yields as well.

  • Raymond James Says Inflation May Be Easing; Taps 2 Stocks to Buy

    The unfortunate buzzword for 2022: inflation. Wherever you go, it has been hard to avoid this hot topic, as inflation has soared to heights not seen in decades, with the central bank eventually declaring it will do all that’s required to tame it. The combination of high inflation, attendant rate hikes and fears of a recession have also spooked the markets which have been on a downtrend for most of the year. With the August inflation reports due this week (CPI on Tuesday & PPI on Wednesday), the

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • Larry Summers says the new inflation data won't derail the Fed from a jumbo interest rate hike in September

    "I don't think that number is going to change where the Fed is in the near-term, which is headed for 75 basis points," Larry Summers said.