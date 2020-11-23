One of Belgium's top virologists offered his family 4 tips for surviving the long COVID-19 winter — read the full letter he wrote them

Guido Vanham and Peter Vanham
·9 min read
Guido Vanham and his son Peter Vanham
Guido Vanham and his son Peter Vanham. Peter Vanham

  • Guido Vanham is a virologist, a microbiologist who studies the rapid spreading of viruses, who's been sending letters to his three children throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The text of his most recent letter is printed below with permission from his son, Peter Vanham.

  • In it, Guido Vanham writes that he's optimistic about the latest major vaccine trial updates but warns that if history and previous viruses are any guide, the toughest time, winter, is still ahead of us. 

  • He advises a combination of four "imperfect" measures that together lead to near perfection: wearing a mask, keeping distance, ventilating the airflow, and reducing your time of interaction. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Dear Nele, Johan, and Peter, 

It's been a rollercoaster few weeks, hasn't it? The bad news has been that we've been facing a severe second peak in infections here in Europe, and a similar evolution is underway elsewhere. But there's good news too: Several vaccine candidates seem to be very effective and may arrive early next year.  

As we hunker down for the winter, and we unfortunately again can't see each other anymore for the holidays — your mom and I are an at-risk group, because of our age — I wanted to remind you of a couple of measures we can take to reduce our risk of getting sick, or infecting others, until a safe vaccine is here. 

I do believe there is now a light at the end of the tunnel.

Two pharmaceutical companies said this week their vaccine candidates are very effective against the new coronavirus. The companies — Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna — announced that early trial results indicate an effectiveness of their vaccine of over 90%. And that is very positive indeed. 

But what does their statement mean in practice? 

What these companies announced is the preliminary results of the phase 3 human trials of their vaccines candidates. The phase 3 trials are the last test phase, and in it, many thousands of  people got either the vaccine (group A), or a placebo (group B), and were then screened for a couple of months as they returned to their regular lives, to see if they got COVID-19.  

In both trials, about 100 of the people who participated got COVID-19. But what matters, for "effectiveness" evidence reasons, is that only a handful (5-10) of those who tested positive, belonged to the group A who was effectively vaccinated against the virus. The other 90 or so had had the placebo, and thus weren't protected. From there, the companies conclude that their vaccines are 90-95% effective against COVID-19.  

Why can they make that conclusion? Well, think about it. 

Group B — the control group in the trial — effectively got no protection against the virus, because they got a placebo. If 90 people among them got the virus, you'd expect that a similar number of people in any other random group of similar size would also get the virus. But, of those in group A, only 5 to 10 got the virus. The (reasonable) assumption then is that the vaccine protected all others: 80-85 people out of 90 people didn't catch the virus = approx. 90-95% effective protection thanks to the vaccine.   

Read more: COVID-19 threatens to create a 'lockdown generation' in Europe: Here's why young people could be the ones paying for yet another crisis

You can of course ask yourself: If the vaccine works, why would anyone still get infected? 

That's a fair question, and the answer is that not all humans have the same immune system. Vaccinology, just as most medical sciences, is not an exact science like mathematics. But what matters in this quest for a vaccine — what is crucial — is that they are well over 50% effective. The figures from Pfizer and Moderna, at first view, look better than for instance the flu vaccine (but still may be lower than the very effective "childhood vaccines" such as measles and tetanus).

So, is 90% effectiveness good or really good? I'd say it's really good, because it helps us fight the virus in two important ways: One, it protects 90% of those injected, with either no or only minor negative side effects (because that was an important step in the vaccine tests too — that they're safe and don't make you sick). And two, the more people are vaccinated, the less the virus can circulate, and the less chances that someone without a vaccine can still get infected, too. 

In fact, vaccines are regarded by many virologists as the only ethical way — and the most effective way — to achieve the infamous "herd immunity." 

If enough people get vaccinated, then we form effectively a human shield — or "herd" — for others. 

The other way to achieve herd immunity is where everyone gets the virus, some may get sick or die, and the rest then develops antibodies. But that's seen as unethical because it leads to deaths and suffering, and overflowing hospitals. In addition, quite a few people who got infected in the first wave and developed antibodies, nevertheless got infected again during the second wave.  Unfortunately, coronaviruses in general are known to induce only temporary immunity.  

Whether any of the vaccines will induce long-lasting protection or regular "reminders" will be needed (like we have with the annual flu shot) also remains to be seen. So far, it looks as if we will have a good vaccine soon, but it's not a "magic bullet" and we should not forget about the simple and cheap "non-pharmacological measures" that can protect us from getting COVID in the meantime as well.

So I also want to remind you, as you spend much more time inside now that the weather is getting cold, that there are "imperfect" ways to protect yourself before any vaccine is here. 

And that will be important, because if history and previous viruses are any guide, the toughest time is still ahead of us. With the Spanish Flu, and with many other viruses, most people got infected, and got sick or even died, during the winter season. For us, that highest risk season is now. 

So what can you do? Well, I'd advise a combination of four imperfect measures. Together, they lead to near perfection. They are wearing a mask, keeping distance, ventilating the airflow, and reducing your time of interaction.  

Many people may argue against any of these measures because they are only partially effective in stopping the spread of the virus. But what you should now is that even "half effective" measures exponentially get better when combined. Consider the case where two people meet in a room, one person is infected, and not taking any measures would lead to 100% chance of transmission. And consider that each individual measure taken reduces infection risk by 50%. Then

  • Not doing anything = 100% chance of infection 

  • Infected person wears mask = 50% chance of infection 

  • Non-infected person wears mask = 50% chance of infection 

  • Ventilation = 50% chance of infection 

  • Keeping distance = 50% chance of infection 

If you combine the measures, however, something interesting happens: 1 x 0.5 x 0.5 x 0.5 x 0.5 = 0.0625 or approximately 6% chance of infection is left! And consider now that many of these measures can protect by more than 50%. With for example 75% reduction in infection rate for each measure, the combined risk of infection drops to 1 x 0.75 x 0.75 x 0.75 x 0.75 = less than 0.1%. 

Read more: The steps to take if an employee contracts coronavirus, including the emails you should be sending to your team to calm concerns

There's a similar logic at play in the length of time you meet someone, or the kinds of interactions you have with them. 

Peter, remember how I told you that it was OK to play football outdoors back in September, but that you needed to stay out of the locker room? That's because in the outdoors, any kind of particles evaporate in seconds, whereas they'll keep "hanging around" for hours in a small confined space with moreover many people in it.  

Peter Vanham and Guido Vanham
The Vanhams will not celebrate their holidays together this year. Courtesy of Peter Vanham

You can look at it another way too. Each time you breathe, you breathe out millions of particles, and when you're infected, some of them will contain the virus. For you to infect another person, these virus particles have to travel quite a way: first, from the breath of one person through the air, then into the air you breathe, and then into your lungs, where they may or may not attach to your blood cells and then start to spread from there.  

If you're infected, you're a foot away from someone else, and you cough straight into their face, you can be quite sure the virus particles will manage to get to susceptible cells in their throat or lungs and infect them. In fact, Nele, when I got a cold a few weeks ago, I'm quite sure I got it from Miles, who had a cold, and sneezed in my face when we were playing. It scared me a bit at the time, and we again stopped seeing the grandchildren when cases went up, but fortunately it wasn't COVID-19. 

But the situation is immediately very different when you're further apart from someone, the person doesn't sneeze or cough, or does so while wearing a mask, you too wear a mask, and you're in a ventilated space, where air continuously refreshes. So that's what I advise that you do in the coming months. Don't stop your lives, but take many imperfect measures, because they can protect you and those around you. 

This is how we get through the winter, and then onto spring. 

I know the holiday season is coming, and we would all very much like to see you for it. But as you've gathered by now, as a scientist, I tend to favor rationality over sentimentality in these measures. A long holiday dinner, inside, and with many people, is about as risky of a situation I can imagine for us. The odds are good when we take many partial measures, but for many healthy holidays ahead spent together the odds are even better when we skip just one holiday spent all together now. 

Stay safe, and speak soon, 

Dad

 Peter Vanham is head of the International Media Council at the World Economic Forum, and a member of its COVID-19 Taskforce. He lives in Geneva, Switzerland.

Guido Vanham, MD, PhD, is the former head of virology at the Institute for Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump news - live: Allies and CEOs break rank to demand transition as Biden brings back John Kerry for cabinet

    Latest developments as tenuous efforts by White House to reverse election loss expected to face lethal blow

  • Helicopter pilot finds 'strange' monolith in remote part of Utah

    State employee spotted mysterious metal structure amid red rocks while counting bighorn sheep A mysterious monolith has been discovered in a remote part of Utah, after being spotted by state employees counting sheep from a helicopter.The structure, estimated at between 10ft and 12ft high, appeared to be planted in the ground. It was made from some sort of metal, its shine in sharp contrast to the enormous red rocks which surrounded it.Utah’s highway patrol shared images of both the sheep and the monolith.The helicopter pilot, Bret Hutchings, told local news channel KSLTV: “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying.”Hutchings was flying for the Utah department of public safety, which was helping wildlife resource officers count bighorn sheep in the south of the state.“One of the biologists is the one who spotted it and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it,” Hutchings said. “He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there – we’ve got to go look at it!’”Hutchings said the object looked manmade and appeared to have been firmly planted in the ground, not dropped from the sky.“I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big 2001: A Space Odyssey fan,” Hutchings said.The monolith and its setting resembled a famous scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film, in which a group of apes encounter a giant slab.> The @UtahDPS helicopter was assisting the @UtahDWR in counting bighorn sheep in remote southern Utah Wednesday when the crew encountered something entirely 'out of this world'...@KSL5TV KSLTV Utah > > Photojournalist: @Photog_Steve5 pic.twitter.com/f8P0fayDIS> > — Andrew Adams (@AndrewAdamsKSL) November 21, 2020After spotting the monolith, the helicopter crew landed to take a closer look. Video from the ground, obtained by KLTV, showed crew members climbing on each other’s shoulders to reach the top of the monolith.Hutchings said. “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.”Bighorn sheep live in some of Utah’s most rugged and remote areas and survive in hostile climate conditions. Fearing amateur explorers might get stuck in the wilderness while seeking out the monolith, the flight crew have not revealed its exact location.

  • Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting

    “Investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect from yesterday’s shooting at Mayfair Mall,” the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a tweet Saturday. Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall during a briefing Friday evening. “Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect.”

  • White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

    There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over the coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, though infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. > Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, tells @jaketapper that he expects children will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine some time in the middle of next year. "We need to run those clinical trials on an expedited basis." CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WlOUxKA3RN> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' There's a very simple, extremely plausible reason Trump won't admit Biden won Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it.

  • Senator Portman Says No Evidence of Widespread Voter Fraud, Calls on Trump to Cooperate with Biden Transition

    Senator Rob Portman said Monday that he sees no evidence of voter fraud sufficient to overturn Joe Biden's presidential victory and called on the Trump administration to begin cooperating with the former vice president's transition team."I have supported the Trump campaign’s right to count every lawful vote, request state recounts and pursue lawsuits regarding election fraud or other irregularities," Portman wrote in an op-ed published Monday in the Cincinnati Enquirer.The Ohio Republican said there were "instances of fraud and irregularities in this election, as there have been in every election," and while it is good that such wrongdoing has been exposed, "there is no evidence as of now of any widespread fraud or irregularities that would change the result in any state."Portman, who served as a co-chair of the Trump campaign in Ohio, said he voted for the incumbent and believes Trump's policies would be better for Ohio and the country."But I also believe that there is no more sacred constitutional process in our great democracy than the orderly transfer of power after a presidential election. It is now time to expeditiously resolve any outstanding questions and move forward," the senator wrote.Portman also called on the administration to begin cooperating with Biden's transition team, which the General Services Administration, the agency responsible for overseeing a presidential transition, has been stonewalling since the election. The transition preparations involve the administration releasing millions of dollars to the Biden team and providing access to federal agencies and office space in Washington.Biden should also be granted intelligence briefings and briefings on the coronavirus vaccine distribution plan, Portman recommended. Biden has said he is currently not receiving the daily classified briefing on security threats that a president-elect is typically given."In the likely event that Joe Biden becomes our next president, it is in the national interest that the transition is seamless," Portman said.Portman is the latest of a growing group of Republican senators who have called on the administration to accept the election results as Trump's legal team suffers defeats in battleground states that were called for Biden and the December 8 "safe harbor" deadline for states to certify their electors approaches.Senator Mitt Romney last week criticized one of Trump’s recent strategies to overturn the election results that relies on appealing to Republican legislators in swing states to appoint loyal electors in defiance of the election results. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, another Republican critical of Trump’s approach, urged the public to tune out the noise and look at the actual claims the president’s lawyers have made, which do not include widespread fraud.

  • Trump supporter who ‘forcefully exhaled’ on protesters faces charges, Virginia cops say

    The incident was caught on video.

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Israel's Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia for a secret meeting with the crown prince, Pompeo

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a private jet to Neom, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday for a secret meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli media and The Wall Street Journal report. Two Saudi government advisers tell the Journal that in their first known face-to-face meeting, Netanyahu and bin Salman discussed Iran and normalizing relations, but no substantial agreements were reached. Yossi Cohen, the director of Israeli spy agency Mossad, was also on the trip, Israel's Army Radio reports.Flight data showed a Gulfstream IV private jet Netanyahu likes to use traveling from Tel Aviv to Neom, a Saudi resort city being developed on the Red Sea.> MBS and Pompeo were at NEOM at the time. https://t.co/bc2H4hETk8> > — avi scharf (@avischarf) November 23, 2020"Pompeo traveled with an American press pool on his trip throughout the Mideast, but left them at the Neom airport when he went into his visit with the crown prince," The Associated Press reports. The Trump administration has recently helped broker deals to normalize relations between Israel and several Gulf Arab states, including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates. and Sudan. "Saudi Arabia is seen as the ultimate prize in the high-stakes diplomatic campaign," the Journal notes."The Saudi government, under the direction of King Salman, has so far balked at formal ties with Israel so long as its conflict with the Palestinians remained unresolved," the Journal reports. "But Saudi Arabia's king has been at odds with his son, Prince Mohammed, over embracing the Jewish state. The king is a longtime supporter of the Arab boycott of Israel and the Palestinians' demand for an independent state, while the prince wants to move past what he sees as an intractable conflict to join with Israel in business and align against Iran."Benny Gantz, Israel's alternate prime minister under a power-sharing agreement with Netanyahu, and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi were in the dark about the meeting, Haaretz reports. "Israel has long had clandestine ties to Gulf Arab states that have strengthened in recent years as they have confronted a shared threat in Iran," AP adds.More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' There's a very simple, extremely plausible reason Trump won't admit Biden won Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it.

  • Biden Taps John Kerry to Serve as Climate Czar, Announces Key Cabinet Picks

    Joe Biden will nominate former secretary of state John Kerry for climate czar in his presidential cabinet, the Biden-Harris transition team announced on Monday.Kerry will serve on the White House national security council as the "Special Presidential Envoy for Climate." The position, which does not require Senate approval, would be the first national security council post to deal with specifically climate change.> America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is. I'm proud to partner with the President-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President's Climate Envoy.> > -- John Kerry (@JohnKerry) November 23, 2020"America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is," Kerry wrote in a Twitter post. "I'm proud to partner with the President-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President's Climate Envoy."The Biden-Harris team noted that Kerry "was a key architect of the Paris Climate Accord" of 2015. President Trump later pulled out of the treaty, saying its criterion for reducing emissions harmed American manufacturing and energy jobs."The Paris Climate Accord is simply the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States to the exclusive benefit of other countries," Trump said on June 1, 2017. "The agreement doesn’t eliminate coal jobs, it just transfers those jobs out of America and the United States, and ships them to foreign countries."Biden’s nominee for Secretary of State is Antony Blinken, a longtime Biden adviser who served as deputy Secretary of State from 2015 to 2017 during the Obama administration. Prior to that post, Blinken served as national security adviser to Biden during his tenure as Vice President.The Biden-Harris team announced Jake Sullivan as nominee for national security adviser. Sullivan served as deputy chief of staff to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and has held various other posts in the Obama-Biden administration.Additionally, former U.S. Customs and Immigration head Alejandro Mayorkas received Biden's nomination for secretary of homeland security. During his tenure at UCIS from 2009 to 2013, Mayorkas oversaw the implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.Mayorkas was the subject of a 2015 inspector general probe that found he intervened in visa applications for companies owned by Terry McAuliffe, former Democratic governor of Virginia, and Tony Rodham, Hillary Clinton's brother.Editor's Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Kerry's post requires Senate confirmation. Since the post is housed within the White House, it does not require confirmation.

  • China beat the coronavirus with science and strong public health measures, not just with authoritarianism

    I live in a democracy. But as Thanksgiving approaches, I find myself longing for the type of freedom I am seeing in China. People in China are able to move around freely right now. Many Americans may believe that the Chinese are able to enjoy this freedom because of China’s authoritarian regime. As a scholar of public health in China, I think the answers go beyond that.My research suggests that the control of the virus in China is not the result of authoritarian policy, but of a national prioritization of health. China learned a tough lesson with SARS, the first coronavirus pandemic of the 21st century. How China flattened its curveBarely less than a year ago, a novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, with 80,000 cases identified within three months, killing 3,000 people. In late January 2020, the Chinese government decided to lock down this city of 11 million people. All transportation to and from the city was stopped. Officials further locked down several other cities in Hubei Province, eventually quarantining over 50 million people.By the beginning of April, the Chinese government limited the spread of the virus to the point where they felt comfortable opening up Wuhan once again. Seven months later, China has confirmed 9,100 additional cases and recorded 1,407 more deaths due to the coronavirus. People in China travel, eat in restaurants and go into theaters, and kids go to school without much concern for their health. Juxtapose that to what we are experiencing in the U.S. To date, we have confirmed over 11 million cases, with the last 1 million recorded in just the last one week alone. In September and October, friends from China sent me pictures of food from all over the country as they traveled around to visit friends and family for the mid-autumn festival and then the seven-day National Day vacation week. I envied them then and envy them even more now as Americans prepare and wonder how we will celebrate Thanksgiving this year. What China learned from SARSWe Americans are told that the freedoms Chinese now enjoy come at the expense of being subject to a set of draconian public health policies that can be instituted only by an authoritarian government. But they also have the experience of living through a similar epidemic.SARS broke out in November of 2002 and ended in May of 2003, and China was anything but prepared for its emergence. It didn’t have the public health infrastructure in place to detect or control such a disease, and initially decided to prioritize politics and economy over health by covering up the epidemic. This didn’t work with such a virulent disease that started spreading around the world. After being forced to come to terms with SARS, China’s leaders eventually did enforce quarantine in Beijing and canceled the week-long May Day holiday of 2003. This helped to end the pandemic within a few short months, with minimal impact. SARS infected approximately 8,000 worldwide and killed about 800, 65% of which occurred in China and Hong Kong. The Chinese government learned from SARS the important role public health plays in protecting the nation. Following SARS, the government improved training of public health professionals and developed one of the most sophisticated disease surveillance systems in the world. While caught off guard for this next big coronavirus outbreak in December 2019, the country quickly mobilized its resources to bring the epidemic almost to a halt inside its borders within three months. What can the US learn from China?Knowing that there were no safe or proven treatments or an effective vaccine, China relied on proven nonpharmaceutical interventions to conquer the epidemic. First and foremost was containing the virus through controlling the sources of infection and blocking transmission. This was accomplished through early detection (testing), isolation, treatment and tracing the close contacts of any infected individual. This strategy was aided by the three field hospitals (fancang) the government built to isolate patients with mild to moderate symptoms from their families. Strict quarantine measures were also central to preventing the spread of this epidemic, as it was with the SARS epidemic in 2003. This was paired with compulsory mask-wearing, promotion of personal hygiene (hand-washing, home disinfection, ventilation), self-monitoring of body temperature, universal compulsory stay-at-home orders for all residents, and universal symptom surveys conducted by community workers and volunteers. What else could the US have done to be prepared?SARS exposed serious weaknesses in China’s public health system and prompted its government to reinvent its public health system. COVID-19 has exposed similar shortcomings in the U.S. public health system. To date, however, the current administration has taken the exact opposite approach, devastating our public health system. The Trump administration made major cuts to the budgets of the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The last budget submitted by the Trump administration in February 2020, as the pandemic was beginning, called for an additional reduction of US$693 million to the CDC budget. This affected our ability to prepare for a pandemic outbreak. In the past, this preparation included international partnerships to help detect disease before it reached our shores. For example, the CDC built up partnerships with China following the SARS epidemic, to help contain the emergence of infectious disease coming from the region. At one point the CDC had 10 American experts working on the ground in China and 40 local Chinese staff, who mostly concentrated on infectious disease. Trump started slashing these positions shortly after taking office, and by the time COVID-19 broke out, those programs were whittled down to a skeleton staff of one or two. [Research into coronavirus and other news from science Subscribe to The Conversation’s new science newsletter.]The Declaration of Alma Ata guaranteed health for all, and not just health for people governed under a specific type of bureaucratic system. The U.S. has been, and can be, just as dedicated to protecting the health of its people as China under its authoritarian government. We demonstrated this during the Ebola epidemic, with the launch of a whole government effort coordinated by Ron Klain, who has been appointed White House chief of staff under President-elect Biden.This effort, which included a coordinated response with both African nations and China, improved preparedness within the U.S. and ultimately helped to save hundreds of thousands of lives around the world. A reduction in funding for our public health infrastructure, under the Trump administration, was a divestment in the health of the American people and should not have happened. A new administration that places public health at the helm, once again, will I hope prove to us that health is not just something that can be protected under an authoritarian government, but is in fact a right for all.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Elanah Uretsky, Brandeis University.Read more: * Poor US pandemic response will reverberate in health care politics for years, health scholars warn * Experts agree that Trump’s coronavirus response was poor, but the US was ill-prepared in the first placeElanah Uretsky does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • 'He's irreplaceable': 21-year-old leader of Breonna Taylor protests killed in shooting, family says

    Hamza "Travis" Nagdy, a young protest leader during Louisville's movement for racial justice in 2020, was killed in a shooting, his family says.

  • Gun-toting congresswoman-elect may carry Glock at Capitol

    A firearms-toting congresswoman-elect who owns a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, has already asked Capitol Police about carrying her weapon on Capitol grounds, her office has acknowledged. The practice is allowed for lawmakers, with some limitations, under decades-old congressional regulations. The public is barred from carrying weapons in the Capitol, its grounds and office buildings.

  • Mexico denies deal made to nab capo in return for ex-defense minister

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday denied that Mexico had agreed to capture a cartel leader for the United States in order to secure the return of ex-defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos from U.S. custody. Reuters reported last week that Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to seek the arrest of a high-level Mexican drug cartel leader as part of a deal to get U.S. drug trafficking charges against Cienfuegos dropped. "There is no deal in the shadows," Lopez Obrador said at his regular news conference, referring to the Reuters story as well as other media reports that Mexico had threatened to expel U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents over Cienfuegos' arrest.

  • Biden's secretary of state pick is purposefully 'boring'

    The early reactions to President-elect Joe Biden's pick for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is that it's a purposefully "boring" choice, which analysts don't necessarily consider a bad thing.> Antony Blinken (State) > Michèle Flournoy (Defense) > Jake Sullivan (NSC)> > All boring picks who, if you shook them awake and appointed them in the middle of the night at any time in the last decade, could have reported to their new jobs and started work competently by dawn> > — Graeme Wood (@gcaw) November 23, 2020> You can competently execute a bad policy, of course (or incompetently execute a good one). But these Biden appointees are—as predicted—not going to be making things up as they go along, and that’s a big difference from most of the Trump people.> > — Graeme Wood (@gcaw) November 23, 2020Writes Axios, the predictable choice is representative of Biden's emphasis on "stability" and his "penchant for sticking with comfort foods when it comes to people, policies, and political techniques." Blinken, after all, is a longtime Biden aide dating back to his Senate days who served as his national security adviser during his vice presidential days.While one source told Axios that Biden is approaching his Cabinet selection "like an experienced mechanic intent on repairing something that's badly broken," Foreign Policy suggests Blinken is not only a departure from Trump's choices for the role, but also former President Barack Obama's. Blinken is well-respected in Washington, but keeps a low profile, in contrast to the globally-recognized figures who served under Obama — Hillary Clinton and John Kerry — "who may have had their own power bases."More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' There's a very simple, extremely plausible reason Trump won't admit Biden won Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it.

  • Wong, Chow and Lam: Three young Hong Kong activists facing jail

    Three prominent Hong Kong activists are facing jail after pleading guilty on Monday to inciting an "illegal assembly" outside the city's main police station during last year's huge pro-democracy protests.

  • Trump campaign demands second Georgia recount after judge's dismissal of Pennsylvania challenge

    Undaunted by a Pennsylvania judge's withering dismissal of a plea to discount millions of mail-in votes, the Trump campaign turned its attention to another battleground state and demanded a second recount in Georgia. The move was the latest shot in a salvo of legal cases with Donald Trump still showing no sign of accepting that he lost the election. On Monday Michigan's four-member Elections board is due to meet to ratify their results, with one of the two Republicans indicating he could vote against doing so. The demand for a Georgia recount came hours after Judge Matthew Brann described the challenge to the Pennsylvania result as without merit. Alleging irregularities in the way ballots were treated across the state, the Trump campaign had asked the court to prevent millions of mail-in ballots being counted.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine by the University of Oxford is said to be '90% effective'

    AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed that its COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University was up to 90% effective in preventing disease.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Wisconsin police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting, say 'bullets started flying' during altercation

    While witnesses described the shooter as a white man in his 20s or 30s, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the suspect is an Hispanic teenager.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed' his GOP is helping Trump make the U.S. look like 'a banana republic'

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is no longer sure Trump will "do the right thing" and acknowledge his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he's certain Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20, 2021, he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's State of the Union. Hogan, who has been critical of Trump, said he voted for the late President Ronald Reagan this year.Pressuring state legislators in Michigan and other states to "somehow change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous," Hogan said. "We used to go supervise elections around the world, and we were the most respected country with respect to elections. And now we're beginning to look like we're a banana republic. It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It gets more bizarre every single day, and frankly, I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up."> Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is "embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up" regarding President Trumps' refusal to concede https://t.co/2wEl0kWIoX CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/ht8v9oi0O5> > -- CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 22, 2020John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, was also critical of both Trump and his Republican Party, but he did offer some advice to those Republican officials scared of Trump. "Look, for those who are worried about Trump's reaction, there's strength in numbers," he said. "The more who come out and say, 'He doesn't represent us, he is not following a Republican game plan here,' the safer they will be." > "The Republican Party is not going to be saved by hiding in a spider hole. We need all of our leaders to come out and say, 'the election is over.' We're not talking about an abstract right for Trump to use his legal remedies. We've past that," John Bolton says. CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/pUFsiFj7PC> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' There's a very simple, extremely plausible reason Trump won't admit Biden won Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it.