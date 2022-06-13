‘One of the best days for business.’ Columbia to ease costs, hurdles to encourage business growth

Columbia could “cease to be a city of parking lots” in an effort to attract more new businesses, as city leaders are rolling out plans to ease costs and requirements for opening small businesses.

“We’re in the process of making or have made (changes) that I think makes this probably one of the best days for all businesses, but especially for small business growth in Columbia,” said City Councilman Joe Taylor.

Surrounded by the four B’s of Columbia: bass, bream, bourbon and barbecue, Columbia’s City Council announced new “business-friendly initiatives” during a press conference at The War Mouth restaurant Monday morning.

Among the key changes planned is eliminating on-site parking requirements for for commercial buildings 7,500 square feet or less and not requiring those businesses to rent off-site parking. The parking announcement drew applause from the gathered crowd, which included business owners and local economic leaders.

According to Taylor, on-site parking requirements are being waived for all new and existing buildings, and parking for residential buildings will continue to be required.

“We’re following a practice that you see other university capitals (utilize), like Raleigh, North Carolina, and Fayetteville, Arkansas. We really want to cease to be a city of parking lots,” Taylor said.

Other proposals to entice businesses include:

Eliminate water and sewer change-of-use fees for some commercial properties.

Simplify new business license application and renewal processes by no longer requiring income tax returns to be shown.

Create a reimbursable loan program to offset 50% of grease capture costs — up to $10,000 — and allow commercial kitchens to work with city staff on other, less costly, grease capture options.

Simplify renovations for existing buildings by no longer requiring them to remove existing parking spaces to meet landscape requirements.

The city will hire business recruiters to entice urban economic development — such as new hotels, restaurants, stores and venues — in downtown Columbia.

Sabrina Odom, director of the North Columbia Business Association, said she is “excited”for City Council’s proposals, saying the new initiative will bring more people to the north side of town.

“We’ve had to turn down so many small businesses, women businesses who wanted to start in the NOMA/Trestle District, and this will give them an opportunity to think about this again,” Odom said.

Next year, the city plans to hire business recruiters to reach businesses across the state and encourage them to break ground in Columbia

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann recited his desire for growth in downtown Columbia.

“We need more people living, breathing, eating and living right here in downtown,” Rickenmann said.