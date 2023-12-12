‘One of the best’ meteor showers of the year is over Idaho this week. Here’s how to watch

The peak of the Geminid meteor shower will take place this week beginning Wednesday night, and Treasure Valley stargazers could see up to 150 meteors per hour, depending on weather conditions.

The event is considered to be “one of the best and most reliable” annual meteor showers, according to NASA.

This will be an excellent year for viewing the Geminids, according to Space.com, because its peak is when there’s a new moon, meaning there will be little light pollution.

The shower will begin around 9 or 10 p.m. Mountain time on Wednesday, NASA says, and peak around 2 a.m. Thursday when the shower’s radiant — area of origin — is at its highest in the sky.

“Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse,” NASA’s website states.

If you can’t spot the Geminids on Wednesday night, don’t worry; they’re viewable until Dec. 24.

An inversion spoiling Boise’s view

Looking out the window, you’ll likely see a dark gray blanket covering the sky over Boise. After a week of warmer temperatures and rain, an inversion is now hanging over the City of Trees, blocking any view of the sky.

You may think that’s no good for viewing meteors, and you’d be right. But there is still a chance to view the meteors.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chuck Redman told the Idaho Statesman there’s a chance for the clouds to clear out late on Tuesday or Wednesday, but fog will likely make viewing difficult during the evening.

Instead, he suggested a quick drive to get out of the valleys, where the low-hanging clouds typically linger.

“Probably the best thing to do is get outside the valley,” Redman said. “Going up into the mountains, the foothills, Bogus Basin would probably be a better place to see anything because right now, it looks like we’re still going to be socked in here in the valley.”

Stargazing tips

NASA offers these stargazing tips to improve your experience:

Find an area away from the city and streetlights.

Bundle up and lay flat on your back with your feet facing south.

It will take approximately 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark so you can see the meteors.

Refrain from looking at your cell phone or other bright objects to keep your eyes adjusted.

The 2023 Geminid meteor shower began on Nov. 19 and originates from 3200 Phaethon, which NASA describes as an asteroid or possible “rock comet.”

Geminid meteors travel about 22 miles per second or 79,000 miles per hour, according to NASA. The Geminids first appeared in the mid-1800s and are bright and typically yellow.