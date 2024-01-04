‘One of best properties in the world,’ historic Northern California home for sale at $110M

Historic Green Gables — a serene, ultra-private 74-acre estate in the heart of Silicon Valley with seven private residences among meticulously landscaped gardens — is “one of the best properties in the world,” according to Mauricio Umansky, CEO of The Agency real estate firm.

The compound, located in Woodside, California, just 10 minutes from Palo Alto and Stanford University, hit the market anew Thursday for $110 million after previously listing for $135 million.

“I consider Green Gables one of the best properties in the world,” Umansky, star of the Netflix series “Buying Beverly Hills,” said in an email to the Sacramento Bee. “There’s so much potential in terms of lifestyle opportunities, like renovating the homes, adding tennis or pickleball courts, or equestrian amenities. It’s primed for the next family to make it their dream compound, whatever that means to them.”

Umansky is co-listing agent of the property with Brad Miller of Compass.

“A property of this caliber is nearly impossible to replicate, especially the 100-yard Roman pool with the stone arches, which are simply breathtaking when you experience them in person,” he added. “The property is exceptionally peaceful but is just a quick jaunt from the urban landscape of Silicon Valley, Michelin-starred restaurants, equestrian pursuits, vineyards and so much more.”

In 1911, Mortimer Fleishhacker — a lumber, paper, banking and hydroelectric power entrepreneur who co-founded the Great Western Power Company — created the stunning estate and its renowned gardens on land that is now part of the exclusive Bay Area enclave of Woodside.

The property has been held by the Fleishhacker family since it was built in 1911. A purchase would be first time it ever traded hands.

The seven residences encompass a total of 34 bedrooms, 26 bathrooms and 23,900 square feet of living space. The real estate gem was the vision of renowned Craftsman-era architects Charles and Henry Greene, blending the charm of English and Italian countryside living with a vast landscape of edible gardens, groves and rolling hills.

The estate contains its own reservoir and water rights to nearby Kings Mountain, according to the listing.

In addition to the spectacular 100-yard Roman pool, there are three other swimming pools.

Green Gables is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

