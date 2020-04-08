One BidEnergy Limited (ASX:BID) Analyst Just Lifted Their Revenue Forecasts By A Captivating 11%

BidEnergy Limited (ASX:BID) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analyst now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from BidEnergy's sole analyst is for revenues of AU$9.1m in 2020, which would reflect a substantial 35% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 50% to AU$0.037. Yet before this consensus update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of AU$8.2m and losses of AU$0.04 per share in 2020. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analyst administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analyst, with revenue forecast to grow 35%, in line with its 38% annual growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 20% per year. So although BidEnergy is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting BidEnergy is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, the analyst also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the analyst appears to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at BidEnergy.

