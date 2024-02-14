One big, bouncy personality is rolled into a tiny body. Meet pup at Wayside Waifs

Juno

Age: 1 year old

Breed: Jack Russell terrier mix

Juno was brought to Wayside Waifs after her previous family could no longer care for her. She has quickly become a staff and volunteer favorite at the shelter. It has taken her a little bit to settle in here, but she is ready to find her forever home.

Juno is a silly girl with a bouncy personality rolled into a tiny body. She loves people, and enjoys telling you about her day — but don’t worry, she’ll listen to you, too. Her home history indicates she lived with another dog and children, and she is very easy to walk on leash. Besides appearing house-trained at the shelter, she knows “sit,” and would love to learn more.

All she asks for is a fenced yard to run around and play in. Does she seem like the one for you? Are you looking for an exploring buddy and a couch cuddler? Come meet Juno today.

Jimmy DeVerne Coleman/Special to The Star

Jimmy

Age: 3 years old

Breed: Rabbit

Hoppy day, it’s Jimmy, our lone rabbit, available for adoption. Jimsters is a big boy (15 pounds of pure bunny joy) with a big heart full of love to give. He was brought to Wayside after being surrendered to Animal Control. It was clear he was living in a home environment and well cared for prior to his life before us.

Due to Jimmy’s size, we sent him to foster so he avoid feeling cooped up in the shelter, and he is thriving. His foster mom reports Jimmy loves to flop over, hop with excitement and is living his best life. He has his own room currently, and has seen the cats and dog in the home and have no issues. Jimmy does not like being contained, so while he doesn’t need his own room, a home that is willing to let him roam the house (after rabbit-proofing) is ideal for him. He loves pets, attention, and wants to be a companion. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet Jimmy in foster.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org.