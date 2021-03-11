One of biggest snowstorms 'we've seen all year' on the way

Denver will get walloped by the storm, but another city could set a new all-time record, Bernie Rayno predicts.

- Well, you've heard me say it time and time again. Never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever trust an upper level low. Upper level low in California today is going to produce mischief and mayhem across the Southwest this weekend and the southern Rockies, with one of the biggest snowstorms we've seen all year.

There it is. And you can clearly see the upper level low. That's going to be coming into Southern California later today and tonight. By Friday, we'll track that system just to the southwest of Las Vegas.

Now, this is where things start to go downhill for the Southern Rockies. Here's our upper level low. Now watch what happens as we track this east. The old forecaster rule of thumb is, if you get a closed off upper level low over the Four Corners area, look out in Denver. Look where this is, right over the Four Corners area.

Now, the track of this upper low is key for who gets the heaviest snow because the heaviest snow will occur on the northeastern side of this upper low. As we get into Saturday, I'm going to stop it right here. You can see where that upper low is just south of Denver. Now, don't get me wrong. Denver, you're getting a sizable snowstorm. But the heaviest snow is going to be in this corridor north of the upper low. So that's telling me that the highest snowfall amounts outside of the front range of the Rockies is going to be across southeastern parts of Wyoming, around the Cheyenne area. But Denver, you're still going to get a thump of snow with this upper level low moving just off to your south.

Now, the snow-- while it may start to snow in these areas Friday night, the steadiest and heaviest snow will be late Saturday into Sunday, as that upper low continues its move to the north-northeast. And I do believe that blizzard criteria may be approached in this blue area. Now, what's blizzard criteria? That's where you have wind gusts or sustained winds of at least 40 miles per hour and 1/4 mile visibility in snow and blowing snow or less for three straight hours. And I think that's a possibility within this area from about North Platte towards Scottsbluff towards Denver towards Cheyenne.

That's where we're going to be looking at 1 to 2 inch per hour snowfall rates. I would be shocked if there was some thunder and lightning as well within this snow area. Strong winds, difficult travel conditions. In fact, parts of I-25, I-80, I-76, and even I-70 may get shut down for a time. Again, I think the worst of the conditions are Saturday night into Sunday morning within this zone.

Now it's not a large area of snow. But where it is focused, it's going to be a lot of snow. In fact, we'll zoom on in. And you can see this darker blue shading here of 12 to 24 inches. That includes the Denver area. Then you have the front range, the foothills west of Denver toward Boulder also Fort Collins towards Cheyenne and northward where we're looking at the possibility of 2 to 3 feet of snow before this storm winds down Sunday night.

All right, take a look at our accumulations. Cheyenne, 24 to 36 inches. Denver, we're looking at 1 to 2 feet. Boulder, you're looking at 2 to 3 feet of snow. And just to give some perspective on this snow in Cheyenne, the all-time snowiest storm we've had in Cheyenne was November 19 through the 21st of 1979, when we picked up 25.8 inches. I think we're going to beat that. I think this will be the largest snowstorm Cheyenne's seen. But I will say this, it's at least going to be a top five. The top five storm, May 5 and 6 of 1978, where 18.3 inches fell.

All right, make sure you download the free AccuWeather app. We're going to keep you updated all week and weekend on this storm. Make sure you stay ahead of the storm by staying with us here at accuweather.com.

