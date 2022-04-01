One BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) insider upped their stake by 1.2% in the previous year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Looking at BlueBet Holdings Ltd's (ASX:BBT ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for BlueBet Holdings

BlueBet Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Michael Sullivan bought AU$759k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.76 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.76 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Michael Sullivan was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does BlueBet Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. BlueBet Holdings insiders own about AU$102m worth of shares (which is 67% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BlueBet Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about BlueBet Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for BlueBet Holdings you should know about.

Of course BlueBet Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • As Shanghai expands COVID lockdown, life on hold in city of 26 million

    China's commercial hub of Shanghai ground to halt on Friday after the government locked down most of the city's 26 million residents to stop the spread of COVID-19, even as official numbers put local cases falling for the second day in a row. The city government late on Thursday extended an existing lockdown in eastern districts, just as western parts of the city were shut down as scheduled. Fresh official guidance indicated that many in China's most populous city will now be required to stay home as long as it takes to control the outbreak - instructed not to cross their doorsteps even to dispose of rubbish or walk their dogs.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Ford (F) Introduces Off-Road Variant 2023 F-150 Rattler

    With its premium offering, the all-new off-road truck package F-150 Rattler, Ford (F) is set to break ground in the F-150 series pickup series.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • This Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrat Might Be the Safest Stock on the Planet

    Stock market volatility has eased up just a bit as investors digest interest rate increases and growth stocks begin to rebound off the lows. Most folks know Caterpillar for its earth-moving equipment, mainly in the construction industry. Exposure to the construction, oil and gas, agriculture, and mining sectors makes Caterpillar one of the best-positioned businesses in today's economy.

  • Down Over 30%, 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Compelling Buys for April

    One of my personal favorite examples is when Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) began buying Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock in 2016. Apple was a powerhouse and a relatively obvious investment. Since Berkshire began buying Apple on May 16, 2016, Apple stock is up a staggering 644%.

  • Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Good Buys During a Bear Market

    The one thing that's certain in the stock market is uncertainty. If you're a long-term investor, the day-to-day fluctuations in stock prices shouldn't faze you, but there are ways to still make money, even during bear markets. One way is to own dividend stocks.

  • Why Citibank left India

    FirstRand, Barclays, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, too, have taken a step back.

  • Intel CEO Gelsinger’s reaps near-$180 million windfall from ‘significant magnitude’ of new-hire awards

    Pat Gelsinger took in total compensation of $178.6 million in 2021, for ten-and-a-half months of work as Intel's CEO

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed the most recent trading day at $20.16, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • Short sellers are increasing their bets on a stock market crash

    Will there be a stock market crash in 2022? Most of Wall Street doesn't think so, but short sellers are certainly betting on it.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Occidental Petroleum’s CEO Buys Stock After Warren Buffett’s Investment

    Berkshire Hathaway now owns about 15% of Occidental's shares outstanding. The energy stock has doubled so far in 2022.

  • Bitcoin Prices Shake Off Pressure from a Crypto Heist. A Prominent Whale Is Growing Even Bigger.

    MicroStrategy, the business intelligence group run by Michael Saylor, is using a bitcoin-collateralized loan to increase its crypto holdings.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $22.17, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day.