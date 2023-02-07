One Boart Longyear Group Ltd. (ASX:BLY) insider upped their stake by 230% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Boart Longyear Group Ltd.'s (ASX:BLY ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boart Longyear Group

The Non-Executive Independent Director Tye Burt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$78k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.61 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.91 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Tye Burt was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about AU$165k worth of Boart Longyear Group shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Boart Longyear Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Boart Longyear Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Boart Longyear Group insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Boart Longyear Group. For example - Boart Longyear Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

