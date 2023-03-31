One body, one injured woman found roadside in rural SE Marion. What happened?

Sheriff's detectives are investigating an unusual case: A dead body and a badly injured woman were found roadside, less than 5 miles apart, in rural southeast Marion.

Sheriff's Office officials aren't saying anything about the deceased victim. The woman is hospitalized in critical condition.

The woman was found about 11 p.m. Thursday at Forest Lakes Park on Southeast 183rd Avenue Road. She was transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. At this point, investigators are not releasing her age or any identifying information.

Nearly eight hours later, deputies were called to Southeast 94th Street and 188th Court in response to someone on the side of the road.

Deputies arrived to find the person was deceased. No identifying information has been provided.

Though the scenes are relatively close to each other, and though both the body and the injured woman were found roadside, deputies said it's unknown if the cases are connected.

Anyone with information can call Detective Ryan Stith at (352) 368-3542. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867_ and reference 23-22 in your tip.

