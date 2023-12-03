One border crossing to be unblocked for empty trucks exiting to Poland

The Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border will be opened for empty trucks leaving Ukraine, says Minister Kubrakov

The Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border will be opened for empty trucks leaving Ukraine, said Ukraine’s Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov on Dec. 3.

Trucks weighing more than 7.5 tons will be allowed to enter Poland from Dec. 4 in a test project.

There is no need to register in the queue to cross the border. More than 100 trucks will be able to cross daily.

Trucks with a total permitted weight of more than 7.5 tons, except for empty untreated tanks, will be allowed to cross beginning at 1 a.m. on Dec. 4.

The opening of the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint is the first item on the list of measures to be implemented to unblock the border, reduce queues, and increase capacity at the border.

Blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border: What is Known

Polish truckers blocked three border checkpoints for freight transport on Nov. 6: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn. On Nov. 22, the blockade of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border was extended until Feb. 1, 2024.

Ukraine was unable to reach an agreement with Polish carriers on Nov. 13 to unblock the border. The European Commission announced it might initiate punitive proceedings against Poland on Nov. 16.

Slovak carriers similarly blocked a border crossing with Ukraine on Nov. 21. ​​Hours later, though, the Ukrainian-Slovak border was unblocked, and trucks started moving.

The blocking of one of the checkpoints in Slovakia was unofficial and did not represent the country's association of carriers, said Ukraine’s Deputy Infrastructure Minister Serhiy Derkach.

On Nov. 23, truck traffic was also blocked in Poland on the road leading to the Medyka checkpoint, adjacent to the Ukrainian Shehyni crossing.

Ukraine began collecting data for the evacuation of Ukrainian drivers from the Polish-Ukrainian border. Ukraine is also initiating the creation of an EU monitoring group at the border.

As of the morning of Dec. 1, about 2,100 trucks were recorded queuing to enter Ukraine at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Since Dec. 1, Slovak carriers have also blocked truck traffic at the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

