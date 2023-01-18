One of bourbon’s most coveted releases is hitting shelves. Here’s where to find it.

Bourbon fans, one of Woodford Reserve’s hottest releases is out today.

Double Double Oaked, an annual bourbon that is part of the Woodford Reserve Distillery Series, will be available at the distillery beginning at 9 a.m., Jan. 18.

“We are excited to once again offer one of our most-coveted annual bourbon releases,” said master distiller Chris Morris in a news release. “This is the perfect winter bourbon with tasting notes of burnt marshmallows, cranberry and bittersweet chocolate.”

Customers are limited to two 375ml bottles each, with a suggested retail price of $59.99. It’s 90.4 proof.

Limited quantities also will be available at select Kentucky retail stores.

The gift shop at the distillery at 7785 McCracken Pike in Versailles will not take orders over the phone or hold bottles. You can only buy it in person.

Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked is hitting the distillery gift shop Jan. 18. Customers are only allowed to buy two bottles.

Why is Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked so popular?

It’s Woodford Reserve Double Oaked that has been aged for an additional year in a second, heavily toasted, lightly charred new oak barrel. The extra year gives it a spicier flavor than traditional Double Oaked, which is known for its sweeter taste and finish.

According to the tasting notes, the 2023 version of Double Double Oaked has a nose of rich maple syrup, dark butterscotch, brittle caramel, bittersweet chocolate, burnt marshmallow and sweet hickory smoke. On the palate, rich dried cherry and cranberry fruit swim in blackberry jam brightened with hints of ripe apple. Chai tea and warming close notes develop. The finish is warm and drying with a lingering clove character.