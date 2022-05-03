One Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) insider upped their stake in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Bravura Solutions Limited's (ASX:BVS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Bravura Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO, Executive Director & Joint Company Secretary Brent Henley for AU$175k worth of shares, at about AU$1.83 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$1.88. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Bravura Solutions share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Brent Henley was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Bravura Solutions insiders own about AU$7.1m worth of shares (which is 1.5% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bravura Solutions Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Bravura Solutions stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bravura Solutions. While conducting our analysis, we found that Bravura Solutions has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

