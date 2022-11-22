One Bremworth Limited (NZSE:BRW) insider upped their stake by 11% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Bremworth Limited's (NZSE:BRW ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Bremworth Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Brian Woolf made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for NZ$201k worth of shares at a price of NZ$0.77 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than NZ$0.47 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Brian Woolf was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Bremworth

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Bremworth insiders own 15% of the company, worth about NZ$5.1m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Bremworth Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Bremworth insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Bremworth insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bremworth. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Bremworth (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

