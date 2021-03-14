One year after Breonna Taylor's death, her mother again calls for the officers involved to be 'arrested, and charged, and convicted'

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
breonna taylor memorial
A crowd of protesters gather near the Breonna Taylor memorial in Jefferson Square Park on October 2, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case had indicted LMPD officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree Jon Cherry/Getty Images

  • Breonna Taylor's mother said her daughter's death was "so avoidable" in an interview with CNN.

  • A year later, Tamika Palmer, wants the officers involved to be charged for Taylor's fatal shooting.

  • Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police officers on March 13, 2020.

Breonna Taylor's mother reflected on the death of her daughter in an interview with CNN that aired Friday, roughly one year after Louisville police officers barged into Taylor's apartment and fatally shot her.

In the interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, Tamika Palmer said she is "angered that it was so avoidable."

Palmer's 26-year-old daughter was killed in her apartment while the officers were executing a search warrant. Palmer told WLKY-TV that "the right thing" would be charging the officers for her child's death.

"I can't believe it's a year later and we're still just asking people to do the right thing," Palmer told the network, adding that she wanted to see the officers "arrested, and charged, and convicted."

breonna taylor protest
A group of protesters gather in the street in a march to the Breonna Taylor memorial at Jefferson Square Park on October 10, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a motion on Wednesday asking the Jefferson County Circuit Court to dismiss a juror's request to speak publicly about the proceedings of Taylor's case. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The officers involved - Brett Hankinson, Myles Cosgrove, and Jonathan Mattingly - were not charged in Taylor's death. Prosecutors said the fatal shooting was justified, since Taylor's boyfriend was the first to open fire on the officers at the door, thinking they were intruders.

Hankinson was ultimately charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for recklessly shooting into Taylor's neighbor's apartment during the raid.

The City of Louisville settled with Taylor's estate last September, paying out $12 million.

The deaths of Taylor and other Black Americans like George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery last year prompted a wave of protests and fomented a movement against police brutality in America last year. Activists are still on the ground in Louisville and across the country honoring and calling for justice for Taylor.

"This is about justice," Louisville Urban League's Sadiqa Reynolds told USA Today. "This is about our power to change this world for our children, for my daughter. This is so we make sure that not another person dies at the hands of the police."

