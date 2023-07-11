One of brothers sought in Italian Village homicide now in custody, other still at large

Columbus police have arrested one of a pair of brothers who have been charged with murder in relation to a man's shooting death in Italian Village.

Michael Mickens, 26, was taken into custody Monday without incident and is scheduled to have an initial appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Police said Mickens and his brother,24-year-old Micheal Mickens, are suspects in the June 19 shooting death of 29-year-old Isiaha Thompson-Angus. Court records said witnesses had identified the brothers as suspects.

Thompson-Angus was found shot around 4 a.m. near dumpsters behind the Go-Go in Italian Village. Surveillance video showed Thompson-Angus and another man, believed to be the younger Mickens, walking behind the bar near the dumpsters and physically fighting.

During the fight, another man and a woman are seen running toward the dumpster area, with the man, believed to be the older Mickens, reaching into his front shorts pocket before joining into the fight.

A short time later, all three are seen fleeing the scene. Thompson-Angus was found about two hours later by a passerby near the dumpsters and was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on Micheal Mickens' whereabouts is asked to call police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPs. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a cash reward is available for tips.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: One of brothers sought in Italian Village homicide now in custody