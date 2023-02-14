One Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) insider upped their stake by 8.3% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Burley Minerals Ltd's (ASX:BUR ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Burley Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Clive Jones bought AU$117k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.39 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.30 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Clive Jones was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 32% of Burley Minerals shares, worth about AU$8.5m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Burley Minerals Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Burley Minerals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Burley Minerals and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Burley Minerals. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Burley Minerals (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

