One Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) insider upped their stake by 6.9% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's (TSE:CM ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Laura Dottori-Attanasio is the biggest insider purchase of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$70.31. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Laura Dottori-Attanasio was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce insiders own about CA$29m worth of shares. That equates to 0.05% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

