One car crash on I-10 claims lives of driver, passenger in Jefferson County, FHP says

A sedan traveling east on Interstate 10 Monday afternoon left the roadway and crashed into a tree, killing both the driver and a passenger, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened near mile marker 235 in Jefferson County. FHP traffic homicide investigators were investigating the scene as Monday evening.

The driver was identified only as a 54-year-old Jacksonville man, and the passenger as a woman the same age, also from Jacksonville. Both were wearing seatbelts, the FHP said.

The FHP does not identify victims of traffic wrecks in news releases, with a spokesperson explaining "it is not appropriate to include the names of parties involved in a crash prior to next of kin being notified." In this case, the news release said next of kin had been notified, and the agency still withheld the victims' names.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County EMS/Fire, Madison County EMS/Fire and an off-duty Customs and Border Patrol agent, an FHP news release said.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FHP: One-car crash on Interstate 10 claims lives of driver, passenger