One caretaker of missing 4-year-old girl accused of murder and child neglect

This image provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, shows a missing persons flyer for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who authorities say has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Authorities have arrested two people in connection with the girl's disappearance while they continued searching for her Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP)

A caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl has been accused of murder and child neglect, according to a court record filed in Arizona after his arrest.

Ivon Neil Adams III, 36, of Cyril, agreed Friday in his first court appearance to return to Oklahoma to fight the accusations.

"I want to get there and take care of it," he told a judge.

The search for Athena Brownfield began Tuesday afternoon after a postal carrier in Cyril discovered her 5-year-old sister wandering around outside and called police, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.

"The investigation into Athena's whereabouts continues," the OSBI said Friday in a news release.

Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday afternoon in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix.

He was told during his first court appearance that his bail has been set at $1 million.

"The subject was arrested due to an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect," a Phoenix police detective reported in a court questionnaire.

Evidence of the "child homicide" offense was found on his cellphone, the detective also reported.

The court record does not identify the victim by name. It does reflect that Adams and the victim resided together. The OSBI said in Friday's news release he was in custody "in connection to" the missing girl.

His wife, Alysia Adams, was arrested on child neglect accusations.

Alysia Adams, 31 was arrested Thursday in Oklahoma. She is accused of neglecting Athena and her 5-year-old sister "who were in her and her husband’s care," the OSBI said in a new release announcing her arrest.

This breaking news story will be updated as warranted.

Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol help with the search of a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Caretaker of missing Cyril 4-year-old girl accused of murder