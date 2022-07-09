One Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) insider upped their stake in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Cargojet Inc.'s (TSE:CJT ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cargojet

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior Vice President of Engineering & Maintenance, Paul Rinaldo, sold CA$413k worth of shares at a price of CA$207 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is CA$145. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Paul Rinaldo.

Scott Calver bought 3.67k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$136. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Cargojet

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cargojet insiders own about CA$70m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cargojet Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Cargojet we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Cargojet has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

