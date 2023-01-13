One Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) insider upped their stake by 0.6% in the previous year

Looking at Century Casinos, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CNTY ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Century Casinos Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & Co-CEO Erwin Haitzmann for US$84k worth of shares, at about US$11.24 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$7.77). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Erwin Haitzmann was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Century Casinos insiders own 9.5% of the company, worth about US$22m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Century Casinos Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Century Casinos insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Century Casinos and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Century Casinos. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Century Casinos you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

