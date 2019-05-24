Gun News Daily

And we explain how to do it.

One Change You Can Make to Your Glock That Gun Owners Love

In this article, we are going to be talking about stippling a Glock handgun. We will be looking at what stippling is, how it’s beneficial, and lastly, you will learn how to stipple a Glock on your own. And best of all, I am going to tell you how to do it with just a few basic tools that you probably already have laying around somewhere in the garage.

So grab you fireproof gloves, your range bag, and pistol, and let’s head out to the workshop.

WHY YOU SHOULD STIPPLE A HANDGUN

Stippling your pistol can be beneficial to the comfort level of your pistol grip, but it also gives the handle of your pistol much better traction than it probably had when you pulled it fresh out of the box.

And while you can stipple just about any handgun, Glocks are the ones that you may find need it the most.

