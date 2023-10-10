Here’s one change that UM says it’s planning on offense. And Canes personnel notes

On a team with 11 skilled wide receivers on scholarship, tough decisions need to be made.

For the Miami Hurricanes, the decision — through five games — has been to give a heavy workload to three of the 11, and those three have made the most of it.

But offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said this week that several other receivers will begin to get more playing time, perhaps as early as Saturday’s game at North Carolina (7:30 p.m., ABC).

And that also could happen at tight end, where Elijah Arroyo is nearing a return from last September’s knee injury.

At tight end, Oregon transfer Cam McCormick (216 snaps) and freshman Riley Williams (140) have received most of the offensive snaps, with second-year player Jaleel Skinner (25 snaps) and freshman Jackson Carver (six snaps) playing limited roles.

Against Georgia Tech, only McCormick (61 snaps) and Williams (36 snaps) played.

Arroyo — who hasn’t played yet this season after last September’s knee injury — is expected to join the rotation soon.

At wide receiver, the snap count against Georgia Tech was reflective of the season: 58 for Xavier Restrepo (231 for the season), 72 for Colbie Young (241 for the season) and 58 for Jacolby George (215 for the season).

Three receivers who have had supporting roles - but much less playing time than the top three — are Brashard Smith (19 snaps against Tech, 64 for the season), Isaiah Horton (16 against Tech, 84 for the season) and Tyler Harrell (14 against Tech, 55 for the season).

Meanwhile, Michael Redding III (12 snaps all season), Frank Ladson (23), Shemar Kirk (none) and freshmen Nathanial Joseph (46) and Robby Washington (7) have barely played.

Considering their high snap counts, it’s not surprising that Restrepo, George and Young have combined for 101 of UM’s 146 passing targets and 80 of the 110 team’s receptions.

Restrepo has caught 36 of his 43 targets for 498 yards, George 23 of 32 for 329 and Young 21 of 206 for 301.

Per Pro Football Focus, Harrell and Joseph have the next most targets — eight apiece.

Smith has caught all six passes thrown to him, for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Dawson said he would love if the ball were spread around more.

“We have to divvy up the reps at receiver more like we are at running back,” Dawson said. “There are three or four guys that the next two or three weeks will get more playing time.”

On the flip side, “Restrepo [is] making key catches. Yeah he’s tired, but when don’t we want him out there?” Dawson said. “The ball will find people that are making plays. We are going to go with the hot hand. If a guy is in there and we’re rolling, he’s going to stay in there.”

Restrepo is making the most of his targets; Pro Football Focus rates him the best receiver in FBS this season.

Asked if the large number of throws to Restrepo is by design, Tyler Van Dyke said: “He does a great job getting open, catching the ball and making people miss. On third down, the slot receivers [usually Restrepo] is usually the first option. [Who gets the most targets] depends on the type of game and how it’s going. Third and longer plays, it goes to outside guys more.”

As for tight end, Arroyo was in uniform for the Georgia Tech game but didn’t play. UM has suggested his return is imminent.

“I’m looking forward to it, love that kid’s demeanor,” Dawson said. “Obviously a big bodied, talented kid. I’m eager to get him on the field. I think he can add an element in a lot of different ways to our offense. It’s good to have a handful of those big guys.

“We’ve gone in several games where we’ve had to have a couple of more personnel groupings because we don’t have the numbers there we should. He adds a number there that allows you to get into some heavy stuff where you’re not looking at it on a sheet of paper where if one guy goes down we can’t run these six plays. He brings some depth that would be very welcomed.”

In Arroyo’s absence, Williams has impressed; he caught a 22-yard TD pass on Saturday.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Freshman Rueben Bain played the most of UM’s defensive ends on Saturday (43 snaps) and Pro Football Focus rates him the team’s top defensive player this season. He has 14 pressures and two sacks in 112 pass-rush chances.

Bain’s play is “more of a surprise to the rest of the world,” UM defensive tackle Branson Deen said. “I bet they know now. We knew he was different. He’s a leader in our room as a freshman.”

Defensive tackle Leonard Taylor leads UM with 15 quarterback pressures on 81 pass rushing snaps.

▪ According to PFF, UM played only three cornerbacks against Georgia Tech — Daryl Porter Jr and Jaden Davis (56 snaps apiece) and Te’Cory Couch (43).

▪ At running back, the snap count disparity between Henry Parrish Jr. (44) and Don Chaney Jr. (33) compared with Ajay Allen (3) remains wide.

Parrish is averaging 6.4 yards per rush on 59 carries, Chaney 5.7 per carry on 51 rushes, and Allen 5.1 on 29 attempts.

Freshman Mark Fletcher Jr., who was in a walking boot on Saturday, is averaging 5.5 yards per rush on 24 carries.

▪ ABC assigned its No. 2 college football announcing team, Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy, to the UM-North Carolina game. Lead team Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are doing the Washington-Oregon game on ABC at 3:30 p.m.