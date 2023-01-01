One charge in murder of 13-year-old Piedmont boy

A 19-year-old from Piedmont faces a murder charge in the New Year's Eve death of a 13-year-old that police say was shot during a physical altercation.

Piedmont police, fire and medics responded Saturday at about 11:11 p.m. to a call in the 4000 block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Highway. They found the 13-year-old male, whose name has not been released, dead from a gunshot wound, according to Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson.

Paul Joshua Baker, 19, was arrested in Cherokee County and charged in the boy's death. The Calhoun County District Court ordered that Baker be held without bond.

During the investigation, police were told there'd been a physical fight and that a gun was fired, killing the boy.

The investigation into the incident continues.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Police charge 19-year-old with murder in shooting death of boy, 13