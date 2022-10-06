One charged with aggravated assault following weekend fight

Oct. 6—A 33-year-old man faces a felony charge in Flathead County District Court after allegedly beating another man in the Batavia area over the weekend.

Ronald Eugene Donais was brought up on a single count of aggravated assault following the alleged Oct. 2 attack. He remains in the Flathead County Detention Center with bail set at $200,000, according to jail records.

The victim and another witness told deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office that Donais appeared at their Wettington Drive home during an ongoing argument involving three people. When the victim told Donbais to leave, the 33-year-old slugged him, court documents said.

The victim headed back inside for a rifle — allegedly in the hopes of scaring his attacker off — but Donais began chasing and attacking him, court documents said. A witness told investigators that she pulled Donais off of the victim, but not before he could deliver a final kick to the face, according to court documents.

Investigators described the victim as suffering a large swollen eye in court documents. Blood spatter covered his shirt, court documents said. The victim later told investigators that he learned the orbital bone under his eye was shattered in the attack during a trip to a local hospital. Doctors warned him that without surgery, he faced possible disfiguration, court documents said.

Donais and another witness to the fight offered a slightly different version, according to court documents. In this account, Donais attacked the victim after he produced a firearm. He also accused the victim of threatening him, court documents said.

Donais is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment before Judge Heidi Ulbricht on Oct. 13. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.