One charged following multi-county pursuit

Apr. 1—MONROE — An Illinois man has been charged after police said he eluded officers at speeds over 100 mph Wednesday.

The Wapello County Sheriff's Office said John Broeksmit, 28, of Dwight, Illinois, was apprehended at 2:10 p.m. near the town of Monroe on Highway 163. He has been charged with eluding and interference with official acts, according to a press release from the Wapello County Sheriff's Office.

At 1:17 p.m., the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office reported a black Ford Fusion was attempting to evade deputies on Highway 16, approaching the town of Eldon in Wapello County. Deputies from Wapello County joined the pursuit, which ultimately took them through Wapello County on Highways 34 and 63. The pursuit would also cross into Mahaska and Marion counties before ending near the exit for Monroe on Highway 163, when the vehicle stopped.

By then, multiple law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit and reported speeds in excess of 100 mph. Officers deployed multiple spike strips, meant to deflate the vehicle's tires. All four tires were eventually deflated, according to police radio traffic during the pursuit.

A Wapello County deputy suffered a minor hand injury while deploying spike strips during the pursuit, Wapello County Sheriff Don Phillips said. Documents say deputies from Van Buren County attempted to pull the Ford Fusion over for driving 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

During the pursuit, court filings say the vehicle was traveling at speeds above 115 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Broeksmit was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday without further incident, the Wapello County Sheriff's Office says.