One charged with murder in Sunday morning shooting death in Hunt County

Dec. 6—One man remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, charged with murder in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting death in Quinlan.

Martin Pardon-Martinez was arrested after the Hunt County Sheriff's Office responded to a report a disturbance. Bond had not yet been announced for Pardon-Martinez as of 9:40 a.m. Monday.

It was not immediately known whether Pardon-Martinez has an attorney, or whether he intends to file a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County district courts in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel.

The report from the sheriff's office indicated deputies responded to the disturbance with weapons at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 8900 block of Private Road 2402/ When deputies arrived on scene they found an adult male subject in the roadway and witnesses at the scene advised the victim had been shot. The deputies were reported to have begun administering first aid to the victim until AMR and Union Valley Fire Department arrived to take over life saving measures.

Pardon-Martinez, the suspect in the shooting, fled the scene but was quickly apprehended by deputies.

The victim of the shooting was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries. The name of the victim was not immediately released.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Ranger are investigating. No additional details were immediately released.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.