One charged with possession of stolen vehicle, police seek gunman following city crash

A Hagerstown man is being sought and another is under arrest after police say a vehicle crash Monday in the city led to the wanted man chasing the other with a handgun.

Dalton Rampula, 17, of Hagerstown has been charged as an adult after police say he was seen in surveillance video holding a gun following the crash near East Baltimore and South Mulberry streets, according to a news release from Hagerstown Police Department.

After arriving at the scene about 12:30 p.m., officers determined that one of the vehicles involved, which struck a parked car, was reported stolen earlier in the day.

Tyquan Parker, 18, of Washington, D.C., was arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle, according to the news release.

A second vehicle involved in the crash was found after witnesses in the area told police that the person with the gun parked it away from the crash scene.

Officers examined the vehicle and saw a handgun on a floorboard. The loaded weapon was confiscated and the vehicle was towed, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Rampula's whereabouts can call city police at 240-313-4345.

