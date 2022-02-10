One charged, primary suspect still wanted in Bea's Place shooting in Aiken

Feb. 9—A Fairfax woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting at Bea's Place Bar & Lounge in Aiken on Jan. 29. The primary suspect is still wanted.

Alexis Shatavia Grant, 26, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 29, two Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to 306 Hampton Ave. in reference to a patrol check.

About 20 minutes after arriving, police heard two gunshots from the side of the building, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

A rifle is listed as the weapon used in the incident. An additional nine officers arrived on scene to assist.

EMS was requested for one victim and patient care was provided until their arrival, according to the report.

Detectives obtained a copy of the bar's video footage and collected two shell casings from the parking lot.

On Feb. 2, detectives interviewed Grant, who initially said she was the driver of a vehicle involved in the shooting. However, she later changed her story and said Ce'drick Antwaune Devoe, 36, was with her, and he was the driver and the shooter, according to the report.

On Feb. 3, detectives obtained warrants for Devoe, for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving under suspension first offense.

Devoe was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as wanted with extradition in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

On Monday, detectives obtained warrants for Grant for accessory after the fact of attempted murder.

Warrants state Grant "maliciously and intentionally assist[ed] the principle felon, Ce'drick Antwaune Devoe, by failing to report the attempted murder of [the victim]. Further, [Grant] deliberately withheld information and purposely gave false and misleading statements to law enforcement during the course of the investigation."

Story continues

Grant met with detectives at Aiken Public Safety headquarters on Tuesday and provided "additional information" before being arrested and transported to the Aiken County detention center, according to the report.

"Information from the public is vital to our investigations," said Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Aiken Public Safety. "They see things that we aren't able to see, so we urge them to call with any information — even if it doesn't seem important."

Anyone with information related to the crime or Devoe's whereabouts is asked to contact Aiken Public Safety or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through CrimeStoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.