One charged in road rage incident that ended in school parking lot

Aug. 24—More is now known about the incident Tuesday that law enforcement has called a road rage incident that ended in the parking lot of a Crossville school with the arrest of one person.

Matthew A. Polson, 24, W. Creston Rd., is charged by Crossville Police with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Bond was set at $600,000 which was posted Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.

In addition, a Department of Children's Services referral was made by CPD because two children were in the suspect's vehicle at the time of the incident.

Police responded to Stone Elementary School on Cook Rd. on a report of a possible shooting. They arrived at the school to find SRO Sam Dishman and Deputy Jake Moore holding a suspect in custody. The incident was reported to have occurred in front of the LBJ&C Head Start building on E. First St. around 8 a.m., according to CPD's MPtl. Samantha Seay's report.

Police stressed the incident did not occur on school property and no one was injured in the incident. The school, however, was placed under lockdown until investigators gave school officials the "all clear" report.

Police recovered a 9 mm handgun from inside the 2012 Ford Focus they said Polson was driving. Seay wrote that she seized the weapon and unloaded it for "everyone's safety, and there was not a round in the chamber when I unloaded it."

Polson told police the incident involved road rage with another motorist and that he did wave the weapon out the window. Dets. Jon Tollett and Koby Wilson arrived on the scene to head up the investigation and Tollett wrote warrants charging Polson.

The other motorist involved was identified as a 26-year-old man.

In addition to a woman in the passenger seat, children ages 5 and 3 witnessed the incident.

The second driver has not been charged, according to police records.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com