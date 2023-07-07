One charged after road rage incident

Jul. 6—A Crossville man was arrested Monday after he was accused by a motorist of discharging a weapon during a confrontation over a motorcyclist driving, according to Crossville Police

Rodney Jacob Jarrett, 53, Olinger Lane, is charged with one count of felony aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment in connection with the incident that occurred 2100 block of Northside Dr. Around 6 p.m. June 26.

The incident began on Miller Ave., both sides agreed. The two do not know each other. The complainant, identified as David Denton, 46, of Lantana Dr., was traveling in a Kia Optima when he observed a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic. When the two vehicles stopped for a red-light at Northside Dr. and Hwy. 70 N., Denton told police he asked the motorcyclist, "Why are you driving like a stupid idiot."

Denton then turned right onto Northside Dr. and stopped on the side of the road. Denton alleged that the motorcycle stopped beside him and the motorcycle driver displayed a handgun and fired one shot into the pillar post of the driver door. The weapon was again pointed at Denton and then tossed into a field near a fence.

Police responded to a 911 call and recovered the firearm.

In his statement to police, Jarrett said he was placed in fear of his life and that is why he fired the single shot. He added he tossed the handgun in the field to prevent its use should the confrontation escalate.

The spent round, shell casing, gun clip and 9-mm handgun were all recovered and Jarrett was charged once the investigation was completed. He will make an appearance in General Sessions Court.

